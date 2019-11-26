People should follow every word of Constitution: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said people of the country should follow the ideals as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. On the occasion of the Constitution Day, Banerjee also paid homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar remembering his contribution in drafting the Constitution of India.

On #ConstitutionDay, homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to our great democracy. Let us live every word of the Constitution: Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality, Banerjee tweeted.

The government is celebrating November 26 as the Constitution Day asit was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic. The Centre had in 2015 declared November 26 as the Constitution Day..

