SC order of floor test in Maha assembly not a setback for party: BJP
The BJP on Tuesday said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety. Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test on Wednesday is a "setback" to the BJP, asserting that "no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party".
Judicial orders only strengthen the Constitution, he added. "Is not an irony and political hypocrisy when on the one hand political parties speak about constitutional values and on the other hand express an intention to boycott parliament on the occasion of Constitutional Day," he said, attacking the Congress and other BJP rivals for boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament which is being held to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.
Kohli said the Supreme Court has to be complied with and said it was in line with the Bommai judgment that a floor test was the only conclusive test to prove majority in the House. He also said that once the floor test is conducted it will "establish the complete position" in its entirety.
To a question if the order was a setback to the BJP, he said, "No judicial pronouncement on issues of the constitution can be a setback to any political party because such pronouncements ensure strengthening of constitutional provisions and add to the further evolution of democracy." PTI KR ASG
ASG SNE
SNE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Supreme Court
- Nalin Kohli
- Maharashtra
- Constitution
ALSO READ
BJP got 72 hours to stake claim, we have been given 24 hours: Raut
BJP's arrogance not to share chief minister's post led to this situation: Raut
If BJP unwilling to fulfill its promise, no point in staying with alliance: Raut
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
If BJP not keeping promise, no point continuing alliance: Raut