Keep country above creed: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed on the need to keep the country above creed and quoted B R Ambedkar to say if the contrary is done, then the country's independence will be put in jeopardy. He also said lawmakers should resolve to spread awareness among citizens about their Fundamental Duties.

He made these remarks while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament to mark the Constitution Day. As vice president, Naidu is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

