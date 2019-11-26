International Development News
Devendra Fadnavis announces resignation as Maharashtra CM, says 'we don't have numbers'

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:00 IST
Devendra Fadnavis announces resignation as Maharashtra CM, says 'we don't have numbers'
Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in.

"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

