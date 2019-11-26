Devendra Fadnavis announces resignation as Maharashtra CM, says 'we don't have numbers'
Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.
Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in.
"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Will be meeting Governor Koshyari, says Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra impasse: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet Governor
No understanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be taken collectively: Ajit Pawar
NCP will come to an understanding with Cong before holding further discussions with Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar
Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'