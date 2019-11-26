International Development News
Constitution blown to bits in Maharashtra: Gehlot

  Updated: 26-11-2019 16:58 IST
Constitution blown to bits in Maharashtra: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the BJP at the Centre of blowing the Constitution to smithereens in Maharashtra, the scene of a power tussle over formation of the government. The country will not forget how the Constitution was "murdered in the dead of night", he said on the sidelines of an event marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

"The entire country is watching how the Constitution was blown to smithereens two days ago. The country will not forget the way murder was done in the dead of night. If the ruling party uses such tactics, what will the people of the country think. It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable," Gehlot said. The senior Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his privilege and recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to end President's rule.

"I hope that justice will now be done and everyone will see that they will be defeated and their tactics will fail,” he said. “The dream of horse trading will not come true,” he added.

He said, "The governor of Maharashtra should resign on moral grounds, as he has done such work under the pressure of the BJP, under the pressure of the Central government, under the pressure of the prime minister and (Home Minister) Amit Shah." Expressing concern over the large number of cases pending in the courts, the chief minister said, "The situation in the entire country is very critical as lakhs of cases are pending in courts. People do not get justice on time and when justice is not done on time then it is not justice."

He said the Centre should consider the issue and the state governments will cooperate with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

