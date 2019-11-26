International Development News
Maha Guv appoints BJP's Kolambkar as Assembly pro-tem speaker

  Updated: 26-11-2019 17:25 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor.

"The governor has administered oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer oath to remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan. Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning..

