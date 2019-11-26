International Development News
Development News Edition

Spoof video highlights EU parliament's costly caravan to Strasbourg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:58 IST
Spoof video highlights EU parliament's costly caravan to Strasbourg
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

As members of the European Parliament gathered in Strasbourg this week, a German politician claimed he had found a treaty loophole that could put a stop to the monthly caravan of EU lawmakers and their staff from Brussels to the French city.

Members of the European Union's assembly (MEPs) convene in Strasbourg for one week every month and in Brussels for the remainder. According to a 2014 audit, the monthly upheaval costs the bloc 114 million euros ($126 million) a year. Critics have long called for the arrangement to be scrapped, but it has stayed in place largely because France would veto any attempt to make the required amendment to the EU treaty.

German MEP Nico Semsrott says he noticed that the Treaty of Amsterdam stipulates that the parliament should have its seat in Strasbourg, but did not say "in the city of Strasbourg". In a spoof video on YouTube, the 33-year-old lawmaker goes to a plenary hall of the parliament in Brussels and ceremonially smashes a bottle at its entrance to name it 'Strasbourg'.

Semsrott, a member of the German 'satirical' party Die PARTEI and a slam poet, was elected to the European Parliament last May. "I am already tired of doing the back and forth," he told Reuters by phone from Strasbourg. "Over five years I will have to be in cars or trains for more than 60 working days."

Aside from the cost, many critics of the two-seat parliament point to the carbon footprint of 751 MEPs - and many more advisers and officials - decamping from Brussels to Strasbourg and then returning a few days later. British MEP Matthew Patten called in a speech to the assembly on Tuesday for an end to "the senseless pollution" caused by the parliamentary circus.

"By 2050 it would save over 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions," he said. "It would send a massive signal to Europe and the world that the EU is really serious about fighting climate change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide, and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable cred...

UPDATE 1-Migrants sing as rescue ship takes them into Italian port

Migrants danced and burst into song as a rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of Taranto at dawn on Tuesday, days after they were found drifting in a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans pack...

Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs

Europeans spent at least 11.6 billion euros 12.7 billion in 2017 on illegal cannabis purchases, confirming marijuana as the largest drug market in the 28-country European Union, the blocs anti-drugs agency said on Tuesday. In its annual rep...

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced a 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019