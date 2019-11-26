International Development News
UK's Johnson: Chief Rabbi's attack on Corbyn "a serious business"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was a "serious business" when the chief rabbi criticized the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for failing to root out anti-Semitism from the Labour party.

"All I will say about that is I do think it is very serious business when the chief rabbi speaks as he does," Johnson said in response to a question from a reporter on Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis's attack on Corbyn.

"I've never known anything like it and clearly it is a failure of leadership on the part of the Labour leader that he has not been able to stamp out this virus in the Labour Party."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

