Protest against Azmi for supporting Sena-NCP-Cong alliance
An effigy of Abu Asim Azmi, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, was burnt in Bhiwandi town near here to protest the party's decision to support Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance to form government. Protesters also put a garland of shoes around an effigy of local SP leader Raees Sheikh, MLA from Bhiwandi East during the incident on Monday night.
The protesters shouted slogans against Azmi and the SP, for "betraying" voters from the minority community. Kumbharwada police arrested one person in connection with the protest on Tuesday.
When contacted for reaction, Azmi, MLA from Mankhurd here, said, "It was necessary to extend support to Sena-NCP- Congress in the state, because our prime objective is to keep the BJP out of power." He had discussed the issue with senior SP leaders, Azmi said, adding that those who protested his decision did not know the political situation..
