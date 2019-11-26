Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources
Lebanon's president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the country's next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned last month amid sweeping protests that have thrown the country deep into political and economic crisis.
