International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress to stake claim for Maharashtra govt formation tomorrow: Prithviraj Chavan

As Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government failed to survive in Maharashtra, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to stake a claim for government formation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress to stake claim for Maharashtra govt formation tomorrow: Prithviraj Chavan
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government failed to survive in Maharashtra, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to stake a claim for government formation in the state. "We will meet the governor tomorrow to claim that Fadnvavis did not have the majority and NCP-Congress-Sena alliance has the required numbers of MLAs to form government in the state," Chavan told ANI here.

"Instability in the state shall be removed immediately," he said, adding that the Chief Minister whom tri-party alliance has chosen should be sworn-in at earliest. Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly."We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision.Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn-in.

Soon after Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post of Deputy Chief Minister and is now with "us".In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for killing vegetable vendor over price of peas

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a vegetable vendor over the price of green peas in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Abhishek Domal and his colleague S...

Fadnavis changes Twitter bio to 'caretaker CM', Pawar now 'ex-Deputy CM'

Soon after announcing his resignation from the post of Maharashtras Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday updated his Twitter bio. The BJP leader updated his bio to Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On November 13, Fadnavis ha...

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Turkey is refusing to back a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, four senior alliance sources said. Ankara has tol...

Startup helps Scottish farmers grow gourmet plants with sea water

A British startup is teaching farmers how to grow crops using water from a source which wont run out the sea.Seawater Solutions is helping farmers on Scotlands west coast adapt to the reality of less rain by choosing salt-resistant plants ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019