Constitution is ensuring all-round development of India: HP Guv

  • Shimla
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:42 IST
India, which is the world's largest democracy, is being successfully guided and governed by the Constitution that has ensured the nation's all-round development and growth, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday. Dattatreya was speaking at a state-level function to mark the Constitution Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was on this day in 1949, that the Constitution of India was adopted and it came into effect on January 26, 1950, bringing a new era. He also said Constitution Day aims to bring awareness on the importance of the Indian Constitution and its architect Dr B R Ambedkar.

The governor also administered the pledge of the Constitution Day A documentary on the 'Making of Constitution of India' directed by Shayam Benegal was also screened on the occasion.

