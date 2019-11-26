Shiv Sena, NCP and Cong (Maha Vikas Aghadi) leaders to

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
The meeting of elected members and senior leaders of the BJP began in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government headed by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed after NCP leader Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minist...
Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Bookers campaign will mount an all-out effort to boost his anemic poll numbers in an attempt to qualify for the December debate, his campaign manager said in a memo to the U.S. senators supporters on Tue...
Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways and handed FC Goa their first defeat of the season 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League here on Tuesday. In a closely-contested match, Sergio Castels 17th-minute strike, his fourth of the season, proved...
Colombian unions and student groups will hold another protest on Wednesday in honor of a teenage demonstrator who died after being injured by a tear gas canister after an initial strike last week sparked days of marches.Other demonstrations...