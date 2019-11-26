Meeting of BJP leaders begin in Mumbai
The meeting of elected members and senior leaders of the BJP began in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government headed by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed after NCP leader Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minister.
Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister saying he lacked required numbers in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. Fadnavis, the legislature party leader of the BJP, and state unit president Chandrakant Patil are attending the meeting along with other leaders..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- BJP
- Ajit Pawar
- Mumbai
- Chandrakant Patil
- NCP
ALSO READ
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
BJP got 72 hours to stake claim, we have been given 24 hours: Raut
BJP's arrogance not to share chief minister's post led to this situation: Raut
If BJP unwilling to fulfill its promise, no point in staying with alliance: Raut
If BJP not keeping promise, no point continuing alliance: Raut