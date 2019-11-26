Meeting of BJP leaders begin in Mumbai

The meeting of elected members and senior leaders of the BJP began in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government headed by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed after NCP leader Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minister.

Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister saying he lacked required numbers in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. Fadnavis, the legislature party leader of the BJP, and state unit president Chandrakant Patil are attending the meeting along with other leaders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)