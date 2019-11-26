Ajit Pawar reaches uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Hours after resigning as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night reached the residence of his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar reached out to Sharad Pawar following persuasion by NCP leaders who demanded that the former returned to the party fold.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar, who had lent support to the BJP-led government on Saturday, resigned as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. The development led to collapse of the government headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also stepped down in afternoon.

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar was sacked as the NCP legislature party leader..

