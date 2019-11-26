International Development News
NCP workers hail Ajit Pawar

NCP supporters on Tuesday night hailed Ajit Pawar for resigning as deputy chief minster of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, which led to its collapse. A group of Ajit Pawar loyalists distributed sweets in his home town Baramati in Pune district.

They also appealed that Ajit Pawar, who was sacked as the NCP legislature party leader on Saturday after joining hands with the BJP, must not take "extreme step" like quitting politics. Kiran Gujar, one of the close aides of the Pawar family and a party functionary from Baramati, made an emotional appeal asking the Sharad Pawar's nephew to remain active in public life.

Gujar, who was with Ajit Pawar since Tuesday morning, said a delegation of people from various walks of life and party workers from Baramati, met him in Mumbai and urged him to remain active in public life. Ajit Pawar is the MLA from Baramati constituency.

Amar Mahadik, a lawyer who was a part of the delegation, said Maharashtra needs Ajit Pawar. "We want to see him as future Chief Minister," he said.

When asked about what Ajit Pawar told the party workers, Mahadik said the NCP stalwart needed some time. An NCP worker summed up the mood in the party cadres, saying, "We are not worried if the NCP forms government or not, but we don't want any rift in the Pawar family".

