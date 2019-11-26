Sena worker quits over Uddhav joining hands with Cong, NCP
The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night. Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation "I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.
"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he tweeted. Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Cong, NCP should bury differences to come up with common minimum program in Maharashtra's interest: Raut
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
Responsibility of 'all of us' to give alternative: NCP
Congress-NCP to support Shiv Sena from outside: sources
Cong, NCP will decide together: Pawar on Maha impasse