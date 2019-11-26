Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28
Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor.
The Sena president, alongwith key leaders of Congress and NCP, met Governor B K Koshyari to stake claim to form government on Tuesday night. "Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on November 28 at Shivaji Park ground," the Sena leader who accompanied him said.
The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later, he said. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress, confirmed that Thackeray will take oath on November 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Sena
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- Sharad Pawar
- Balasaheb Thorat
- Shivaji Park
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from Union council of ministers: Official spokesperson
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital
Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra govt formation: Senior Congress leaders to meet Sharad Pawar
No understanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be taken collectively: Ajit Pawar