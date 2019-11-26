Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor.

The Sena president, alongwith key leaders of Congress and NCP, met Governor B K Koshyari to stake claim to form government on Tuesday night. "Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on November 28 at Shivaji Park ground," the Sena leader who accompanied him said.

The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later, he said. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress, confirmed that Thackeray will take oath on November 28.

