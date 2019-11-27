Aaditya Thackeray visits Sharad Pawar's residence
Shiv Sena leader and newly-elected MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on late Tuesday night
Aaditya was accompanied by Sena leaders Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who stepped down as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after having broken ranks with NCP and joined hands with the BJP, has been at Pawar'sresidence 'Silver Oak' since evening.
