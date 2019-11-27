REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL NATO-SUMMIT-TURKEY-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources Turkey is refusing to back a NATO defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, four senior alliance sources said.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-SHENZHEN-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison

Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT U.S. House Judiciary panel invites Trump to December 4 impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday invited President Donald Trump to its first impeachment hearing, scheduled for Dec. 4, starting the next phase in a process that could lead to formal charges against the president. USA-CENSUS-LAWSUIT

U.S. starves 2020 census of funding, threatens undercount: NY lawsuit A new lawsuit in New York accuses the Trump administration of starving the U.S. Census Bureau of funding needed to avert an undercount of racial and ethnic minorities in the 2020 census, and deprive them of crucial federal funds and political representation.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

U.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

USA-ECONOMY U.S. consumer confidence ebbing; housing market firming

U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November amid worries about current business conditions and employment prospects, but remained at levels sufficient to support a steady pace of consumer spending. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ELECTION-STORMZY Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy’s criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-UN

Global temperature rises could bring 'destructive' effects, U.N. says Global temperatures could rise sharply this century with "wide-ranging and destructive" consequences after greenhouse gas emissions hit record levels last year, international climate experts warned on Tuesday.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-OFFICIALS

Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee's recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there.

SOCCER-ENVIRONMENT Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll: impeachment of President Trump The Reuters/Ipsos poll will conduct its weekly measurement of American opinion related to impeaching President Donald Trump.

26 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/DIRTSPOON (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - No money, no hope: S. Korea's 'Dirt Spoons' turn against Moon South Korean President Moon Jae-in is halfway through his term but struggles to show any accomplishment for his campaign pledge to improve social equality and help create a level playing field for the country’s underprivileged youth. The frustration is felt by the children of the working class and the poor, who feel they are up against such an insurmountable wall when it comes to their lack of social mobility that they have come to call themselves “dirt spoons,” as opposed to peers born to privilege backgrounds known as gold spoons.

27 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CHINA-MIDEAST/SECURITY (TV)

China holds Middle East Security Forum in Beijing China holds Middle East Security Forum in Beijing, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.

27 Nov EMIRATES-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's crown prince visits the United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits key Arab ally the United Arab Emirates.

27 Nov COLOMBIA-STRIKE/POLITICS

ANALYSIS-Colombia protests spell trouble for Duque's tax reform A wave of protests in Colombia are likely to force embattled President Ivan Duque to make major changes to his tax reform proposal if he wants to pass it before a year-end deadline. Unions and opposition lawmakers, galvanized by nearly a week of widespread protests, are clamoring for the government to scrap tax cuts for businesses and slow down debate.

27 Nov NAMIBIA-ELECTION/

Namibia holds presidential and parliamentary elections Namibians cast votes on Wednesday to elect the next president and 96 members of the national assembly. President Hage Geingob seeking re-election amid an economic slump, high unemployment and a corruption scandal that has seen two cabinet ministers quit this month. Geingob's main challenger is independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula.

27 Nov LITHUANIA-UKRAINE/ (TV)

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Lithuania Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

27 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GERMANY-BUDGET/

Germany’s Merkel speaks in parliament on budget German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a parliament speech on her government’s budget for 2020.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT LIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spanish and Chilean ministers speak about COP25 summit in Madrid Spain's acting energy minister Teresa Ribera and Chilean environment minister Carolina Schmidt participate in a breakfast with media to speak about upcoming COP25, the U.N. climate summit in Madrid.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BISSAU-ELECTION/ (TV)

Guinea-Bissau expects result of presidential vote Guinea-Bissau is expected to release on Wednesday the provisional results of a presidential election that voters hope will usher in a period of relative stability after years of political deadlock under President Jose Mario Vaz. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two will meet in a runoff in late December.

27 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-PROTEST

Nursing mothers lay pairs of baby shoes at doors of British political parties in climate protest Extinction Rebellion Mothers and Babies stage a vigil for children of the climate and ecological emergency at all five London headquarters of British political parties. In what is being billed as a "beautiful and moving ceremony," mothers and their babies, wearing sashes emblazoned with ‘their future’, will lay hundreds of pairs of baby shoes at the doors of the party headquarters while singing and feeding their babies.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT NATO-AIRCRAFT/ (PIX) (TV)

NATO to sign $1 bln contract to modernise its fleet of surveillance aircraft NATO and the Boeing Company sign a $1 billion contract on upgrades to the alliance’s fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes. With the modernisation, the Boeing-made AWACS planes, introduced in 1982, will be able to fly until 2035. Their job is to detect enemy missiles and aircraft threatening NATO airspace.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT WARCRIMES-CONGO/BEMBA (TV)

Appeals ruling in witness tampering case against Congolese politician Bemba Appeals judges render their decision in the witness tampering case against Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba, who has already been acquitted of war crimes. In September 2018, the International Criminal Court fined Bemba 300,000 euros ($350,730) and sentenced him to 12 months for witness tampering, but his jail term was reduced to zero due to time served.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/ Mexico cenbank's quarterly growth, inflation forecasts

Mexico's central bank gives its quarterly update of economic growth and inflation projections, and flags risks to the growth and inflation outlook. 27 Nov

COLOMBIA-COFFEE/ Colombian coffee farmers look ahead to 2020 after year of dismal prices

Coffee farmers in Colombia, the world's largest producer of high-quality washed arabica beans, are looking ahead to 2020, as slight price improvements and a weak peso raise their income after a year of record-low futures. 27 Nov

TURKEY-ECONOMY/ALBAYRAK (PIX) Turkish finance minister discusses recovery from recession

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will weigh in on Turkey's recovery from recession and still high inflation after last year's currency crisis. He is set to address the Bosphorus Summit. 27 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX) Turkey's central bank chief discusses economy, policy

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal gives a speech two weeks ahead of an expected rate cut that would extend an aggressive easing cycle that began in July. He will address an event hosted by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). 27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV) Nigerian court to hear case of 57 men charged under homosexuality law

A court in Nigeria is set to hear charges brought against 57 men under a law that criminalises public displays of affection by same-sex couples. It could serve as a test case for use of the law, which carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison. 27 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BANGLADESH-ATTACK/VERDICT

Bangladesh court gives verdict in 2016 cafe attack trial A court in Bangladesh is to deliver its verdict on the 2016 cafe attack that killed 22 people, most of them foreigners, the deadliest militant assault that shook the nation.

27 Nov SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX)

Saudi court expected to deliver judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah A Saudi court is expected to deliver a repeatedly delayed judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges.

27 Nov SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-UEFA (TV) Russian President Putin meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin days after a WADA committee recommended that Russia be barred from hosting major international sporting events over breaches of anti-doping rules. 27 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALI (PIX) (TV)

Shrinking lake in Mali spells end of the line for family of fishermen Modeste Traore has lived his whole life by Lake Wegnia, in Mali's Sahel region, and its fish have provided him with a livelihood that supports his extended family of 14 children. But as temperatures rise, evaporation increases and the lake shrinks, phenomena experts blame on global climate change, so do the chances of his children following in the fisherman's footsteps.

27 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FASHION-COLORIFIX/ (PIX) (TV)

H&M-backed startup puts bacteria to work in green dyeing process A British biotech company is developing a method of dyeing clothes that taps into the bright colours of birds and butterflies and uses micro-organisms to recreate them on garments, cutting down on the use of water and heavy chemicals in the process.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

