International Development News
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for oath-taking, Supriya Sule greets lawmakers

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:22 IST
Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for oath-taking, Supriya Sule greets lawmakers
Supriya Sule welcoming Ajit Pawar (left) and Devendra Fadnavis (right) at Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar also greeted former Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as they reached the assembly.

Newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office today by Protem Speaker. On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar had taken oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at the Raj Bhavan.

"Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, the oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said. Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Late in the day, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019