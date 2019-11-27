International Development News
Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's prime minister has told former "Baywatch" star, Pamela Anderson, that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. The 48-year-old Australian is currently in jail in London for jumping bail and avoiding extradition to Sweden by fleeing to the Ecuadoran embassy, where he lived for seven years.

He now again faces extradition, this time to the United States on charges of violating the Espionage Act. Anderson had written to Australian PM Scott Morrison warning that Assange was under intense psychological pressure at the high-security jail where he is being held.

In the letter of response obtained by The Australian newspaper, Morrison responded by saying that "Australia has no standing and is unable to intervene in Assange's legal proceedings." "The proper place for Assange to raise concerns about the lawfulness of his actions, or his treatment under the law, is through those legal processes, which should be allowed to run their course."

Assange's Wikileaks published a trove of highly classified and sensitive US diplomatic and military documents that exposed US rights abuses including the unreported killing of Iraqi civilians, but also put sources named in the documents at risk and were used to weaken democratic alliances. A small group of cross-party Australian parliamentarians has argued Assange did not commit any crimes in the United States and is not a US citizen so should not be extradited.

His full extradition hearing is set for February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale

Manchester Citys Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a 500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the worlds most valuable soccer group with a 4.8 billion price tag.Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just ...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of Stockholm club Hammarby, but the 38-year-old has no intention of playing in the Swedish top flight again, despite publishing a picture of the clubs shirt with his name on it on Instagram.Ibrahimov...

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 36-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth trends and pioneering use of AI has blasted the app to global success -- while working hand-in-glove with censors to control content within...
