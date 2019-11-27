International Development News
PM Johnson offers "cast-iron guarantee" on British health service

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as nonsense opposition Labour Party suggestions that Britain's health service was on the table in trade talks with the United States.

"It's total nonsense. This is brought up time and again by the Labour Party as a distraction from problems that they are having," Johnson told reporters on the campaign trail.

"I can give you an absolute cast-iron guarantee that this is a complete diversion, that the NHS (National Health Service) under no circumstances will be on the table for negotiation, for sale."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

