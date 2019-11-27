International Development News
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Protests put Colombia's Duque in the hotseat on tax reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:30 IST
ANALYSIS-Protests put Colombia's Duque in the hotseat on tax reform
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Widespread street protests in Colombia are likely to force embattled President Ivan Duque to make major changes to his tax reform proposal if he wants to pass the bill before a year-end deadline.

Galvanized by nearly a week of protests and inspired by demonstrations across Latin America, unions are clamoring for the government to scrap the bill, which includes tax cuts for businesses, while opposition parties are trying to slow the legislative debate in hopes of winning concessions. The constitutional court has ruled the bill must be passed by year-end or the tax regime will revert to 2018 provisions.

If Duque fails to pass the reform or is forced to water it down dramatically, he will frustrate business leaders and conservative allies who say the bill is essential to maintain the country's credit rating and reduce debt. The government originally said the tax bill would raise revenue by about 1% of GDP, boost investor confidence and stave off a potential rating downgrade.

"Duque will have to try and find amicable solutions fast because the protesters' leverage grows as time goes by," analyst Sergio Guzman of Colombia Risk Analysis said. The largely peaceful protests in Bogota and other cities have brought thousands of marchers to the streets over issues ranging from corruption to the murder of activists and the heavy-handed reaction of riot police.

One of the issues that catalyzed the protests was opposition to rumored economic plans unconnected to tax reform - including a cut to the minimum wage - which Duque denies supporting. Duque on Tuesday attempted to mollify critics by including provisions for disadvantaged populations in the bill. He suggested a value-added tax could be returned to the poorest fifth of Colombians and less affluent retirees could contribute less to the healthcare system.

These changes "will not be enough," Guzman said. Scrapping the cut in business duties, backing a popular congressional pay cut and increasing the 2020 minimum wage by a hearty margin are ways Duque can "show, not tell" that he is responsive to protesters, he said.

Though the protests have not reached the fever pitch of those in recent months in Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador, they could yet ramp up, further complicating the bill's passage. Before the protests, Fitch affirmed Colombia's credit rating at BBB, maintaining its negative outlook in part because of "weaker governance indicators".

Opposition parties in congress are already leveraging the protests to prolong the debate on Duque's proposals in a bid to get more concessions from the president. "The opposition has asked the finance minister to delay the vote and incorporate the proposals that people, citizens in the street, have made," said Katherine Miranda, Green Party lawmaker and member of the lower house economic committee. "For example, for the tax base not to grow."

Reconsidering parts of the reform will be key to calming protests, experts said. "It's not the appropriate political moment to be backing the type of reforms that generally lower taxes on businesses, because in people's heads that's a way of helping the rich," said Marc Hofstetter, a professor of economics at the University of the Andes.

Duque may regret responding to protests with an invitation for a national dialogue through mid-March 2020, Hofstetter said. "The risk is this becomes a permanent protest, like what happened in Chile, surely with consequences for the economy, employment, and regular people's income," he said.

"Putting a March deadline is a bit of an invitation to stay on the streets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being ele...

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019