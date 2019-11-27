Sikkim moots out-of-turn promotion for diligent, brave cops

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka PS Golay on Wednesday said his government is considering to grant out-of-turn promotions to policemen rendering "outstanding services" during emergencies. Speaking at the 123rd raising day of the state police at a programme in East Sikkim district, Golay said, "The promotions would be a reward for their bravery and diligence in rendering outstanding service in difficult situations or during emergencies," he said.

The chief minister said quarters will be built in every police station and outpost of the state so that the families of the personnel posted there could stay with them. He said a special team of the state police would be constituted to tackle the growing drug menace in the state.

Golay said service of home guards will be regularised after eight years of work, down from 15 years required earlier. The chief minister announced that ration allowance of police officers and personnel deployed in other states or companies will be enhanced to Rs 2,900 per month from the existing Rs 1,300.

He said funds will be allocated during the budget session in March next year for upgradation of the Sikkim Armed Police parade ground..

