International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya Thakur's comment during SPG debate creates controversy; LS says her remarks 'non-recorded'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:13 IST
Pragya Thakur's comment during SPG debate creates controversy; LS says her remarks 'non-recorded'

BJP member Pragya Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. However, after opposition members protested against Thakur's remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.

Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a official communication, saying Thakur's remarks are "non-recorded". Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.

Godse killed Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy, Raja added. While the opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down. After which, the Speaker said only A Raja's statement will be taken on record.

Later, during the course of discussion on the Bill, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi also took strong objection to Thakur's remarks and demaded that the member should apologise for it. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm.

Later, she had apologised for her statement. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "The remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society.... She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully."

"Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," the controversial leader had said while attending a roadshow. She was replying to a question over actor-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that independent India's first "extremist was a Hindu", a reference to Godse.

The had BJP immediately got into damage control and distanced itself from Thakur's statement and asked her to tender a public apology. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said Thakur has explained to the party that she did not support Nathuram Godse and was only speaking about revolutionary Udham Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

MCL's operations picked up after losing 24 MT of coal due to

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL on Wednesday said its production and dispatch operations have been picked up gradually after a prolonged rainy season, as the miner gears up to reduce the estimated loss of 24 million tonne of coal due to spo...

Man axes 5 family members to death in Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhands Koderma district on Wednesday, police said. Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters to death at Masmohana village at...

UPDATE 1-South African government working to ensure SAA's survival

The South African government is working on immediate actions to ensure cash-strapped South African Airways SAA survival, the public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday, warning the airline could not continue as is.SAA, which hasnt made a...

Assam to install one lakh tubewells for irrigation

Assam government on Wednesday announced to install one lakh tubewells across the state in order to provide water for irrigation in the state. The tubewells will be installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a view to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019