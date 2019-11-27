Pragya blames Cong for 'letting' Bhopal gas tragedy accused run away
BJP MP Pragya Thakur blamed the Congress on Wednesday for allegedly letting Warren Anderson, the accused in the Bhopal gas leak tragedy that killed thousands in 1984, run away from the country.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she said at the time of the gas leak in the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, the Congress was in power both in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, but it "let" Anderson run away from the country.
Thousands were killed in the tragic incident and lakhs of people were affected due to it, Thakur pointed out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Pragya Thakur
- Warren Anderson
- BJP
- Bhopal
- Lok Sabha
- Union Carbide
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Owaisi made inflammatory remarks on Ayodhya verdict to serve his own agenda: BJP
BJP, Congress lock horns over Chandrashekhar Azad, Arjun Singh statues in Bhopal
Uddhav, BJP leaders visit ailing Sena MP Raut
Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26
Uddhav, BJP leaders visit ailing Sena MP Raut