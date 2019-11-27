International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

Iran gave a glimpse on Wednesday into the scale of what may have been the biggest anti-government protests in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic, with an official saying 200,000 people had taken part and a lawmaker saying 7,000 were arrested.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his strongest remarks since the unrest peaked, described the two weeks of violence as the work of a "very dangerous conspiracy". He also said the unrest, initially sparked by fuel price hikes but which then spiraled, had been completely quelled.

Iran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International said this week it had documented the deaths of at least 143 protesters. Tehran has rejected this figure. A number anywhere close to that would make it the deadliest anti-government unrest at least since the authorities put down a "Green Revolution" protests that surrounded the disputed 2009 presidential election and probably since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah and swept clerics to power.

Details of the unrest have been difficult to report from outside Iran, especially after the authorities shut down the internet for a week. Residents and state media said the mobile Internet was restored in the capital Tehran and several other areas on Wednesday after fixed-line internet was partially reconnected on Monday.

The violence comes as Iran's economy has been hit by tighter U.S. sanctions that have slashed oil exports this year, and as mass demonstrations have erupted in Iraq and Lebanon against governments built around prominent pro-Iran factions. "THUGS"

Disturbances began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But protests quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of top leaders. The government blamed "thugs" linked to its opponents in exile and the country's main foreign foes, namely the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

"A deep, vast and very dangerous conspiracy that a lot of money had been spent on ... was destroyed by the people," Khamenei told a meeting with paramilitary Basij force which took part in the crackdown on protests, his official website said. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said about 731 banks, 70 petrol stations, and 140 government sites had been torched. More than 50 bases used by security forces were attacked, he said, in remarks published by the official IRNA news agency.

According to IRNA, Rahmani Fazli said up to 200,000 people took part nationwide in the unrest. Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini, a member of parliament's national security committee, said about 7,000 people had been arrested, news website Entekhab reported. Ordinary Iranians have faced an increasingly tough struggle to make ends meet since last year when Washington quit a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Under the pact, the U.S. and other international sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program.

The U.S. administration says sanctions aim to force Tehran to negotiate a more comprehensive deal, covering everything from its nuclear ambitions to Iran's activities in the region. Iran says it won't hold talks until sanctions are lifted. Daily gasoline consumption has fallen by about 20 million litre a day since prices were hiked, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. Daily consumption had been about 98 million liters before the rise, the state fuel distribution company NIOPDC reported on Tuesday.

Washington's policy of imposing "maximum pressure" has hammered Iran's oil-reliant economy, which has been struggling to deal with rising inflation, growing unemployment, a slumping rial currency, and state corruption. The government said the gasoline price rise of at least 50% aimed to raise about $2.55 billion a year to fund extra subsidies for 18 million families on low incomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

Iran gave a glimpse on Wednesday into the scale of what may have been the biggest anti-government protests in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic, with an official saying 200,000 people had taken part and a lawmaker saying 7,000 wer...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandh...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congress

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congresschief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and invited her to swearing-in ofnew Maharashtra govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019