Elections held for deputy chairperson posts in 49 ULBs in Rajasthan

Election to the post of deputy chairperson in 49 urban local bodies in Rajasthan were held on Wednesday. Of the total 49 ULBs, the deputy chairpersons in 8 were elected unopposed, while in 3 others, they were chosen through lottery.

The ULBs comprise 3 municipal corporations, 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities. As many as 2,105 ward councilors were elected in the election held on November 16 for which the results were announced on Tuesday last week.

In the elections of deputy chairpersons, 1,837 councilors took part and 8 votes were declared invalid.

