Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.
He is understood to have invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.
