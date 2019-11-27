International Development News
Benin tells EU ambassador to leave

Benin has ordered the European Union's ambassador to leave the country over alleged political interference, diplomatic sources said Wednesday. "He has interfered too much in domestic affairs," a senior Beninese diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

"He constantly calls on civil society to protest against the government." The source added that the envoy, German diplomat Oliver Nette, had until December 1 to quit the West African nation. A spokeswoman for the EU in Brussels confirmed the order to leave and said the bloc had been informed of the decision by the Benin authorities on November 20.

"For the EU, nothing can justify such a measure in the generally good relations that have existed up until now between the EU and Benin," the spokeswoman said. "We have demanded as a matter of urgency from our partners in Benin some clarification on the specific reasons for their decision, but we have not received them yet." Former French colony Benin has typically been seen as among West Africa's most stable democracies.

But it has been facing a political crisis since controversial parliamentary elections in April sparked mass protests. President Patrice Talon, a former business magnate who came to power in 2016, has been accused of carrying out a concerted crackdown on his opponents that has driven key rivals into exile.

Parties allied to Talon won all the seats at the disputed polls after opposition groups were effectively banned from standing.

