International Development News
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath asks PM Modi not to forgive Pragya for Godse remark in Parliament, seeks action against her

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday hit out at BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, asking her party to take action against the MP for her controversial remark against Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:15 IST
Kamal Nath asks PM Modi not to forgive Pragya for Godse remark in Parliament, seeks action against her
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday hit out at BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, asking her party to take action against the MP for her controversial remark against Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament.In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Nath asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the issue and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not forgive Thakur for repeating her statement in the sacred temple of democracy. "Modi Ji should not forgive her for repeating this statement in the sacred temple of democracy Parliament," Nath said.

He said that the country will 'never forgive' Thakur for this statement. "The country now wants to know from the BJP whether it is with Gandhiji or with Godse? They should clarify this now," he tweeted. "If the BJP is with Gandhiji, then without any delay it should take strict action against those who glorify Gandhi's killer," Nath's another tweet read.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi said that Pragya has insulted Parliament by defending India's first terrorist. Taking to Twitter, Oawaisi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi to clarify: "Godse's India or Gandhi's India?"

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja was speaking on the bill. He referred to Godse's remarks on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi and said he nursed a grudge against him for over three decades.Thakur interrupted Raja and said he should not give the example of 'Deshbhakton' (patriots) for 'Deshbhakti' (patriotism). Later, while speaking to ANI, Thakur claimed that her statement was not meant for Godse.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Three injured in Texas petrochemical plant blast

Three workers were injured in an early morning explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An initial explosion at a TPC Group complex in Port...

Roadside bomb kills 15 Afghan civilians

At least 15 Afghan civilians, including eight children and six women, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Wednesday. As the conflicts between the foreign-backed Afghan gove...

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee CJCSC, the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday. General Nadeem Raza, HI M assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff...

Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. Hell be introduced at P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019