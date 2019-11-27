Kamal Nath asks PM Modi not to forgive Pragya for Godse remark in Parliament, seeks action against her

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday hit out at BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, asking her party to take action against the MP for her controversial remark against Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament.In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Nath asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the issue and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not forgive Thakur for repeating her statement in the sacred temple of democracy. "Modi Ji should not forgive her for repeating this statement in the sacred temple of democracy Parliament," Nath said.

He said that the country will 'never forgive' Thakur for this statement. "The country now wants to know from the BJP whether it is with Gandhiji or with Godse? They should clarify this now," he tweeted. "If the BJP is with Gandhiji, then without any delay it should take strict action against those who glorify Gandhi's killer," Nath's another tweet read.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi said that Pragya has insulted Parliament by defending India's first terrorist. Taking to Twitter, Oawaisi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi to clarify: "Godse's India or Gandhi's India?"

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja was speaking on the bill. He referred to Godse's remarks on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi and said he nursed a grudge against him for over three decades.Thakur interrupted Raja and said he should not give the example of 'Deshbhakton' (patriots) for 'Deshbhakti' (patriotism). Later, while speaking to ANI, Thakur claimed that her statement was not meant for Godse.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

