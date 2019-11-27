International Development News
A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:45 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:45 IST
DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable. Raja told ANI that a discussion was going on over the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha wherein he gave two examples of Udham Singh and Nathuram Godse.

"When I said Nathuram Godse who committed a brutal act of killing Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya stood and said that he was a nationalist. It is condemnable," he added. Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave his ruling to expunge the objectionable comment of Pragya.

Talking about the Bill, Raja said: "It claims that except the Prime Minister, nobody will get any Special Protection Group hereafter ... The assessment of threat must be viewed in terms of policy and not in terms of person alone. You go for person but you also count the policy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

