China threatens 'countermeasures' after Trump signs Hong Kong bill
China warned on Thursday that it was ready to take "firm countermeasures" against the United States after President Donald Trump signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
"The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbors absolutely sinister intentions," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying what measures Beijing might take.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
