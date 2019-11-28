International Development News
Parties give adjournment notice over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark in Parliament

At least three Opposition parties including Congress on Thursday gave adjournment notices in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark concerning Nathuram Godse.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo/LSTV). Image Credit: ANI

At least three Opposition parties including Congress on Thursday gave adjournment notices in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark concerning Nathuram Godse. Apart from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have also given the adjournment notice.

Thakur made the remark when DMK MP A Raja was speaking during a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Her remark was expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also given a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over Thakur's comment in praise of Nathuram Godse the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP working president JP Nadda has condemned Thakur's statement, saying the BJP does not support "such statement or ideology". "Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

