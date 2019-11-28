International Development News
Condemn philosophy which describes Godse as patriot:Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhsaid in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns anyphilosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was andremains relevant today and described him as a guide (margdarshak)

His comments came after Congress and other oppositionmembers raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in theHouse on Wednesday on Godse.

