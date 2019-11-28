International Development News
Development News Edition

Review petition to be filed in 2-4 days: Madani on SC's Ayodhya verdict

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Wednesday said that the review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is almost ready and the plea will be filed within two-four days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:50 IST
Review petition to be filed in 2-4 days: Madani on SC's Ayodhya verdict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Wednesday said that the review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is almost ready and the plea will be filed within two-four days. While speaking to ANI in Saharanpur, Madani further stated "apex court's verdict is beyond the understanding of many people" and added, "the purpose of filing the review petition is not because it is a matter of respect but a religious issue."

"Our lawyers on record including Rajiv Dhawan have almost drafted the petition and will be going to file it within two-four days. The mosque was not built on a temple. Our religion is our duty and we will make all efforts to save it. We will respect the decision which the court will give," he said while speaking to ANI. On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had constituted a five-member panel comprising of legal experts and religious scholars to examine every aspect of the Supreme Court verdict of November 9.

The panel chaired by Madani looked into the prospects of a review petition challenging the top court's verdict and recommended that a review petition should be filed in the case. Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Leafs pummel Wings for third straight under Keefe

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to notch the shutout, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs rolled past the reeling Detroit Red Wings 6-0 on Wednesday. The Leafs are 3-0-0 since Sheldon Keefe rep...

Farmers protest against Naidu over Amaravati development

A group of farmers staged a protest here against Telugu Desam President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, alleging they were betrayed by him in the name of capital city development. This comes on a day when Naidu set out on a day-long tour ...

'Sari for Change' project helps fight poverty, unemployment in S Africa

An initiative to recycle used saris from India into female and male fashion garments has helped fight poverty and unemployment in South Africa. Founded by Rayana Edwards in 2014, the Sari for Change initiative has grown from an initial call...

Nelco hopes to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by Jan

Nelco Ltd on Thursday said it expects to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by January. The company had earlier this year obtained a licence from the Department of Telecommunications for providing in-flight and maritime connectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019