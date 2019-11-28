International Development News
Farmers protest against Naidu over Amaravati development

  28-11-2019
A group of farmers staged a protest here against Telugu Desam President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, alleging they were betrayed by him in the name of capital city development. This comes on a day when Naidu set out on a day-long tour of the city, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's stance on Amaravati.

Protesters carrying black placards and huge flex banners, raised slogans against Naidu, who is also the Leader of Opposition. They accused the former Chief Minister of doing nothing in five years of his tenure for the development of Amaravati, despite thousands of peasants giving away their fertile agricultural land.

A stone was hurled towards the bus in which Naidu and the TDP top leaders were travelling while footwear was also flung in the air, police said. A large posse of police personnel was posted to prevent untoward incidents as the TDP too mobilised some farmers who supported the capital city.

The TDP alleged Rs 17 crore was spent on refurbishing the Chief Minister's residence while zero was spent on the capital city..

