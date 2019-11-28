International Development News
Cong, other UPA constituents to move censure motion in LS against Pragya Thakur

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-11-2019 15:24 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 15:24 IST
The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said on Thursday. The motion is being spearheaded by the Congress after the Bhopal MP made "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, they said.

Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents, including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML, and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before House Speaker Om Birla, a source said. "The House resolves to censure Pragya Singh Thakur for having insulted the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by calling his assassin 'deshbhakt' (patriot) on the floor of the House.

"The member is requested to withdraw from the service of the House and is required to tender a formal apology before she is readmitted," the motion, set to be moved by the UPA constituents, read. According to sources, the Congress is also upset over Thakur calling it a "terrorist party", and has demanded an apology for the "unwarranted remarks", which, they allege, have lowered the dignity of the House.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. However, after the opposition members' protest, the Lok Sabha speaker said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.

"We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," BJP working president J P Nadda, said. This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm.

Later, she had apologised for her statement.

