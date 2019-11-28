International Development News
After taking oath, Uddhav Thackeray to hold first Cabinet meeting at 8 pm

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will hold the first Cabinet meeting of the alliance government at Sahyadri Guest House here at 8 pm today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:41 IST
After taking oath, Uddhav Thackeray to hold first Cabinet meeting at 8 pm
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will hold the first Cabinet meeting of the alliance government at Sahyadri Guest House here at 8 pm today. "The first Cabinet meeting of our government will be held later today," said NCP's Jayant Patil at a joint press conference of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Thackeray is all set to take oath at 6:40 pm. Addressing media persons here, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde said: "A law will be enacted to ensure that 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies."

He said that the "Nanar refinery project and bullet train project will be taken up in the Cabinet meeting ... In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government." In their Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have focused on subjects like farmers' issues, unemployment, industry, health, social justice, women, education, urban development and tourism.

Among other things, it also promises to provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods, and immediate loan waiver will be granted to farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

