International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Azeri ruling party calls for early parliamentary election - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baku
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Azeri ruling party calls for early parliamentary election - official
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse

Azerbaijan's ruling party has decided to ask President Ilham Aliyev to call an early parliamentary election and has initiated the dissolution of parliament, a top party official said on Thursday, a month after a major government shake-up. The decision was taken at the Yeni Azerbaijan party's political council meeting, party executive secretary Ali Akhmedov told reporters, adding it aimed to support the president's policy on reforms and personnel changes.

The next election is not due until November 2021, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and call an early election. The vote should take place three months after the parliament is dissolved. Akhmedov told a news conference the early election would help modernize the country's legislative branch and speed the course of economic reforms.

Aliyev made some high-profile changes in the government and his administration last month that included the appointment of 62-year-old economist Ali Asadov as prime minister. The president criticized the pace of economic reforms and said he wanted to clear out members of his government who had reached pensionable age, a move is seen partly as intended to force out officials appointed during his father's tenure.

The former Soviet country on the Caspian Sea is rich in oil and gas but many of the 10 million population see the little benefit as the country grapples with inflation and unemployment. Aliyev has held power since he was elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father Heydar Aliyev. He also won elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018, and two separate referendums scrapped a two-term presidential limit and extended the presidential term to seven years from five.

He appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva first vice president, the second most powerful post after the president, in 2017. Western nations have courted Azerbaijan because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe, but various European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents. Baku denies the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Finance lists commercial papers on NSE

National Stock Exchange of India NSE on Thursday said non-banking financial company Aditya Birla Finance ABFL became the first company to list commercial papers CP on its platform. ABFL listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 2...

Toll rises to 22 dead in day's crackdown in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Medics

The toll in a bloody crackdown on Iraqs restive southern city of Nasiriyah on Thursday rose to 22 protesters dead and more than 180 wounded, medics told AFP.The violence erupted after the premier dispatched military commanders to restore or...

African migrants among 20 civilians killed in attacks on Yemen within a week - U.N.

African migrants were among at least 20 civilians killed this week in two attacks on a market in northern Yemen where migrants are known to congregate as they make their way to wealthy Gulf states in search of a better life, the United Nati...

Parliament passes chit funds bill, provides for hiking chit amount to three fold

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for raising the monetary limits for chit funds to the three-fold and hiking commission for the foreman. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019