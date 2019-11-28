International Development News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park.

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park. Uddhav is the first member from Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Thackeray had been unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

