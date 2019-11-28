International Development News
Akhilesh congratulates new Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

  Updated: 28-11-2019 19:59 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" government in Maharashtra on Thursday, stating that the new alliance of "secularism and socialism" will put an end to BJP's "achhe din". "I congratulate the new 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra and new CM Uddhav Thackeray. This new alliance of secularism and socialism is the beginning of a new political era in national politics," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"BJP's 'achhe din' (good days) are over," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added. The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress constituted the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra and Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday.

