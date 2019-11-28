International Development News
Development News Edition

Not a single bullet fired in J-K since abrogation of special status: Satya Pal Malik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:22 IST
Not a single bullet fired in J-K since abrogation of special status: Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik, the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday said no untoward incident has happened there ever since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. Malik, who was earlier this month sworn-in as the governor of Goa, said he still had a "hangover" of Kashmir.

He was the last governor of the Jammu and Kashmir state, before the Centre withdrew its special status under Article 370 on August 5 and split it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Quoting the song 'Ke aaj hum apni duaon ke asar dekhenge' from the Meena Kumari classic "Pakeezah" , he said the last line was relevant for him when he was in Kashmir.

"'Aaj ki raat bachenge to sehar dekhenge'. There were so many dangers... After I reached, panchayat elections were held there after a gap of 17 years. All the parties boycotted, Hurriyat boycotted, terrorists threatened that we'll kill all the candidates. "You'll be happy to know that 4,000 people were chosen and there was no casualty, not even of a bird. This was an extraordinary event in the history of Kashmir."

Malik was speaking at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India. He claimed that since the abrogation of special status, there has been no casualty in the Valley.

"If there used to be a minor incident, thousands would die. There was unrest in 2010, 50 men died. When the Burhan Wani issue happened, 110 died. Every week, there used to be a casualty. People used to die, people were incited. They used to attack police and stations. "And today after the abrogation of Article 370, the Indian forces have not fired even a single bullet... A day after its removal, a boy even said to me 'Let me take you to Laal Chowk to have tea'."

Malik said there has been a change in the temperament of the people. "There was a difference due to the narrative. I publicly offered the youth to leave these weapons and come to my house, have food and convince me how 250 men with arms can defeat a superpower like India and take something away."

The governor asked youths to take care of Kashmir and after that like "a good Muslim when you die, you'll get the other heaven as well". "It is because of the people's attitudes today that there's not a single casualty over there."

Malik also said that he is proud that no officer of the Kashmir Police took an off on Eid this year. "I was warned that when 370 will be removed, maybe it's possible the police will revolt. But I'm proud of Kashmir Police that even on the occasion of Eid none of the soldiers asked for an off. Everyone was on duty and they celebrated Eid (while standing) in the lines," he said.

Malik also appealed to the filmmakers to highlight the true picture of India in films which has unemployment, poverty, the condition of farmers and soldiers, and other problems prevalent in the society. He also asked the film industry to target the rich living in "14-storeyed houses" who don't even have a rupee to donate for charity for soldiers and farmers.

"It will bring about a change. I disagree that films don't have effects. Films influence more than books and other things." PTI RDS RB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC grants 6-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful militar...

Onion prices remain high, soar to Rs 110/kg in Panaji

Onion prices remain high across the major cities of the country as the average selling price ruled at Rs 70 per kg on Thursday while the maximum rate of Rs 110 per kg was recorded in Panaji, according to official data. The lowest price of R...

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis exclu...

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019