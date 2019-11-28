International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:56 IST
Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official CM residence in South Mumbai. A vehicle of a professional packers and movers company arrived at 'Varsha', the official CM bungalow in the upscale Malabar Hill area, in the afternoon to shift his belongings, a police official posted there said.

Fadnavis had resigned from the CM's post on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, has started hunting for a new house in Mumbai as he and his family members will continue to reside in the metropolis.

Fadnavis's wife Amrita works at a senior position in Axis Bank and their daughter also studies here. They had shifted to Mumbai after Fadnavis became Chief Minister in October 2014. As the leader of the BJP's legislature party, Fadnavis, elected from the Nagpur South West seat, is likely to become the Leader of Opposition in the new assembly.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Thackeray's family residence 'Matoshree' is located in suburban Bandra.

The swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments, in which the BJP had formed government on November 23 morning after Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and aligned with the BJP. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM, respectively.

However, the four-day-old government collapsed on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned citing "personal reasons" and Fadnavis followed suit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry forms high-level group to study power purchase, sale mechanism

Union Ministry of Power has formed a high-level group to study the present system of power purchase and sale under the Power Purchase Agreement PPA including power trading, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply, Union M...

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give relief to Maharashtra farmers in two days

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give relief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

For India to grow at a sustained pace, tech and innovation have to become all pervasive: Vardhan

For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Highlighting the countrys progress, Vardhan sai...

Hrithik faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims. There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity Roshan did ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019