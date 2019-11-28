International Development News
Uddhav Thackeray holds first cabinet meeting as CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:02 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held his first cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House here after taking oath of office on Thursday evening. Shiv Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut and NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil were seen arriving at the venue of the meeting in south Mumbai.

Thackeray heads the `Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' of three parties. Two leaders from each of the three parties were sworn in as ministers alongwith him at a ceremony at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening.

Other leaders who arrived at Sahyadri Guest House included Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walase Patil of the NCP; Shiv Sena MPs Rajan Vichare, Anil Desai and Shrikant Shinde, and Sena Member of Legislative Council Anil Parab. The cabinet, in the first meeting, is supposed to decide on calling a special session of the Assembly to elect full-time Speaker who will conduct floor test, a senior IAS officer said.

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

