International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa Youth Congress urges Centre to restore SPG cover of Manmohan Singh, Gandhi family

The North Goa Youth Congress Committee on Thursday requested the Collector of the district to urge the Centre to immediately restore the SPG cover of the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and members of the Gandhi family.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:16 IST
Goa Youth Congress urges Centre to restore SPG cover of Manmohan Singh, Gandhi family
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The North Goa Youth Congress Committee on Thursday requested the Collector of the district to urge the Centre to immediately restore the SPG cover of the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and members of the Gandhi family. "We the members of the Goa Pradesh Youth Congress submit the present Memorandum and request you to send a report to the higher authorities i.e. the state as well as the central government that the government ought not have exposed the immediate members of the Gandhi family and former prime minister Manmohan Singh to a threat of a terrorist attack by arbitrary, capricious and malicious removal of SPG protection cover. That the same should be immediately restored and especially in the peculiar circumstances of Goa, it is necessary if any of the immediate members of Gandhi family or Manmohan Singh are to visit the state of Goa," the letter written to the Collector by the District Youth Congress Committee read.

Stating the reason behind the need for restoration of SPG cover, the letter added, "The state of Goa has been on the terrorist radar for quite a long period. That there is unknown number of Kashmiris present in Goa whose connections to the separatists are not known. A number of Sikh youths are seen in Goa wearing T-shirts in support of Bhindranwale or Khalistan." The Youth Congress Committee in its letter also stated that two members of the Gandhi family, former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had been killed by the Khalistani and LTTE terrorists and it was due to this reason that the SPG cover was provided to the other members of the Gandhi family.

"Under the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 SPG protection is provided to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. There is nothing in the act that states that in order to receive protection to the immediate family members the said former Prime Minister should be alive," it added. The SPG security cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019