Hope Uddhav will join us to get more State autonomy: DMK

DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said he hoped that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will work in cohesion with the opposition parties for getting greater state autonomy. Wishing Thackeray, a successful tenure as Chief Minister, Stalin, in a tweet, said he was happy to be in Mumbai for the Shiv Sena leader's swearing-in, a "momentous occasion." "I sincerely hope that the alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP provides inclusive growth and overall development to the state," he said.

In a series of tweets, he said he hoped that the new government will work closely with Tamils living in Maharashtra to ensure their safety and progress. "I also hope that Uddhav Thackeray will now join all of us in speaking for greater State autonomy and federal rights," he said.

Ideals like greater autonomy for States and social justice form part of the DMK's ideology. Stalin thanked Sharad Pawar for the invitation to take part in the swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai.

Lauding Pawar, the DMK chief said he played a crucial role in forging opposition unity in Maharashtra which will serve as a model across the country..

