JDU MLC demands Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar for 'contributing to climate change'

Janata Dal (United) MLC, Khalid Anwar on Thursday demanded Nobel Prize for his party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the efforts put by the latter in the field of climate change.

JDU MLC Khalid Anwar talking to ANI in Patna on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (United) MLC, Khalid Anwar on Thursday demanded Nobel Prize for his party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the efforts put by the latter in the field of climate change. "I do not want the Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar, but I want it for the leader of 12 crore people of Bihar, who today is Nitish Kumar," Anwar told ANI here.

Asserting he was right in claiming a Nobel prize for the Bihar CM, Anwar added that it had been given to a former Vice-President of the United States for his work in the same field and Kumar has done many things to help the cause. "The basis for my demand is that in 2007 the Nobel Prize was given for climate change to the former Vice-President of America Al Gore. He had worked for the environment, Nitish is doing the same. For the first time Nitishji held a joint session in which discussion on the environment ran for 8 hours in July, he again held a special session on the topic today," Anwar said.

"He has allocated the entire resources of the state and a big-budget towards the cause, all these efforts should be recognized by the national and international agencies," he added. Justifying his statement he asserted that even Microsoft founder Bill Gates had been pleasantly surprised after meeting the Bihar chief minister during his earlier visit to the state's capital Patna.

"Bill Gates after meeting Nitish Kumar had said that he felt like he was in London or Paris. He said this because issues such as climate change were discussed with him in Bihar, which he did not expect. Anyone can go and check this as these facts are on record," Anwar said. (ANI)

