Delhi BJP leaders stage protest against AAP govt over onion price spike
Wearing garlands of onions, Delhi BJP leaders led by party's Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel staged a protest at the Ajmeri Gate on Friday against the Kejriwal government as prices of the kitchen staple skyrocketed.
The protesters, including New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, demanded that the Delhi government bring down onion prices instead of "indulging in politics over the issue".
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Food minister Imran Hussain have accused the BJP-ruled Centre of not supplying onion to the Delhi government at concessional rates. Onion is selling up to Rs 100 per kg in various markets in the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
